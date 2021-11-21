'It's called theft'| Cash on freeway: Finders keepers or criminal charges?

"They can take it and throw it in the air, it’s not finders keepers losers weepers. They will be the ones weeping," said Watkins.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Everyone is still talking about it.

Traffic halted with drivers scrambling to pick up thousands of dollars in cash scattered over a major San Diego freeway.

It happened after the doors popped open on an armored truck headed to the federal reserve.

Some people seem to think taking the money was free game.

But it’s illegal and the people who still have it, have less than 24 hours to give it back.

Cash was flying all over 5 North Friday morning near Cannon Road exit after it spilled out of an armored truck, causing chaos.

Many drivers made a mad dash for cash, thinking its finder's keepers'.

"This is not a situation finder's keepers' loser's weepers. The money was not lost and not unclaimed. It's pretty much if someone dropped their wallet and you stole their wallet, it's not yours, it's still his wallet," said San Diego Criminal and Civil Attorney Brian Watkins.

He says many people were caught on camera grabbing cash, while some even posted themselves on social media.

"Well, be careful if you are bragging about it, they could come looking for you," said Watkins.

The California Highway Patrol says the money belongs to the FDIC.

They are teamed up with the FBI, releasing pictures of faces and licenses plates to identify who stole money.

"Anybody who keeps the money is breaking the law, it's called theft. It would be a felony if you took over $950 and under $950 makes it a misdemeanor," said Watkins.

Watkins says if you have money and return it, you won’t be prosecuted at all. But, if you don’t and you get caught, it’s a different story.

"They can take it and throw it in the air, it’s not finders keepers loser’s weepers. They will be the ones weeping," said Watkins.

Watkins also said the driver of the armored vehicle won’t face any criminal charges unless they can prove the driver did this on purpose.

He says it's negligence not a crime.

CHP are encouraging the public to still turn in money to avoid any potential criminal charges.