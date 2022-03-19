CASA of Southeast Texas celebrates 30th anniversary at Beaumont Event Centre

The organization held the annual event at the Beaumont Event Center for CASA workers, volunteers, and judges.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Volunteers with CASA of Southeast Texas Inc. are celebrating its 30th anniversary.

The theme of the event was "A Night at the Disco."

CASA stands for Court-Appointed Special Advocates for children. They're trained volunteers who advocate for the best interest of children in foster care.



Part of Friday's event also highlighted adoption opportunities.



“The Heart Gallery. This is where we also display children who are up for adoption. And so, everybody gets a chance to look at all the children that are in care and actually get a visual picture of the kids that are waiting to be adopted,” said executive director Elizabeth Woods.

Woods said the organization is always looking for more volunteers.



You can find more info on their website at Casasetx.org.

