CASA of Southeast Texas swears in 3 new volunteers Monday morning

BEAUMONT, Texas — CASA of Southeast Texas has three new volunteers sworn in on Monday in the 317th District Court.

CASA has a goal of providing a volunteer for every foster child in Jefferson County to represent the child’s best interest in cases of abuse and neglect children according to a CASA news release.

The new volunteers have completed more than 30 hours of training to be sworn in as Court Appointed Special Advocates, the release states.

12News spoke to one volunteer who says that it's an important cause.

"And so I felt like it was important to give back and to do something that would be meaningful. Give these kids a voice where nobody else is really advocating on their behalf," said CASA Volunteer Sally Broussard.

Broussard says that CASA can always use more volunteers.

"So anybody that's committed to helping children and helping them deal with the trauma of what- they've been through, is really important," Broussard said.

If someone is thinking about becoming a volunteer but aren't sure if it's the right thing for them, Broussard says to just learn abut the organization.

"Go visit a CASA, talk to the staff that work there. understand a little more about what the role is," said Broussard.

She acknowledges that it can feel intimidating for people that have never been involved before.

"Get on the website, look and see. And you don't have to take a bunch of cases, you can just take one case and start out slow and just work into it. But it is so rewarding," Broussard told 12News.

If you are interested in becoming a CASA advocate, there is a training scheduled in July.

From a CASA of Southeast Texas news release:

