CASA of Southeast Texas seeking volunteers to help raise awareness for child abuse prevention

BEAUMONT, Texas — There’s no joke about it. Child Abuse Prevention Awareness month begins April 1, and Court Appointed Special Advocates of Southeast Texas is reminding the community of a way to keep children safe.

Volunteers are the voices of children who have experienced abuse. CASA is a non-profit organization that helps children in foster care, and they’re in need of volunteers. Over the last year, Texas has seen a rise in child abuse cases.

The organization kicked off the month with a commissioner’s court proclamation read at the CASA office in Beaumont.

Jefferson County Judge Larry Thorne had the honor of reading the proclamation at the Thursday afternoon event.

National Child Abuse Prevention Month recognizes the importance of families and communities working together to strengthen families to prevent child abuse and neglect.