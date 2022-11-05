Family continues fighting for justice in death of 6-year-old boy killed by ATV at Beaumont park

12News checked in with the District Attorney's Office to see what's next for the man accused of hitting Carter Osborn.

BEAUMONT, Texas — One year later, a Beaumont mother is mourning the loss of her son and continuing to fight for justice.

6-year-old Carter Osborn was struck by an ATV at Tyrrell Park on Mother's Day last year.

“I would love for him to be held accountable, responsible, and apologetic to me and my family for the pain that is caused. It's there. It is no taking it back. It happened,” said mother Taylor Osborn.

One year later, that's Osborn's wish for the man accused of taking the life of her son.

“No parent should ever live with bringing their kids somewhere where they're supposed to see their biggest smile and you leave without a family member. You leave without love that you know, your whole life,” Taylor Osborn said.

Darrel Wayne Brown Jr. sits behind bars today on a single charge of manslaughter. His bond is set at $100,000.

According to the district attorney's office, Brown will either plead guilty or ask for a trial next month.

“To my knowledge, I can expect that it will take a great deal of time before we see any real progress in the case, which of course is disheartening for me,” Taylor Osborn said.

Taylor Osborn said her son's case should be further along by now.

“It shouldn't take this long,” Taylor Osborn said. “It shouldn't be this hard. It shouldn't be this long of a process and honestly, it just shouldn't be this way.”

At Tyrell Park, Taylor Osborn said she wants to see more signage and stricter enforcement of ATVs.

The city says ATVs are banned in the park.

“I mean they were in place the day that my son was killed, and he still was killed and it's so unfortunate,” Taylor Osborn said.

She realizes this fight isn’t just for her son. It’s also to ensure no child or parent has to suffer the way she has.

“I don't want that to ever happen to any other child, especially when they're in their comfort zone, their safety zone,” Taylor Osborn said.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.