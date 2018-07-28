The aunt of two missing children has confirmed that the two siblings and their great-grandmother were killed in the Carr Wildfire.

Shelly Hoskison said Saturday that the two children and her grandmother died in the fire near Redding.

The fatalities bring the death toll to five since the massive blaze started burning Monday about 100 miles (161 kilometers) south of the Oregon border.

The dead were identified as 70-year-old Melody Bledsoe and her great-grandchildren, 5-year-old James Roberts and 4-year-old Emily Roberts.

Family members had been desperately looking for them since flames leveled the home where they were stranded on Thursday.

