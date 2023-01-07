Carowinds shuts down roller coaster after large crack on support beam reported

A WCNC Charlotte viewer shared video of the crack, which allowed the track to move during a run of the ride.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A roller coaster at Carowinds is closed until further notice after a large crack on a support beam was reported to park employees.

Late Friday night, WCNC Charlotte viewer Jeremy Wagner shared photos and a video of the crack on the Fury 325 coaster. The video shows the ride running at one point, with the affected part of the beam visibly moving as the coaster cars run on the track it supports.

Wagner said he shared the video with park officials at the guest services center and was later told the ride was shut down. A spokesperson for Carowinds confirmed that when WCNC Charlotte reached out. The following statement was provided:

Carowinds today closed Fury 325 after park personnel became aware of a crack at the top of a steel support pillar. The park’s maintenance team is conducting a thorough inspection and the ride will remain closed until repairs have been completed. Safety is our top priority and we appreciate the patience and understanding of our valued guests during this process. As part of our comprehensive safety protocols, all rides, including Fury 325, undergo daily inspections to ensure their proper functioning and structural integrity.

The park did not provide a timeline for when the Fury 325 may reopen.

The North Carolina Department of Labor said that the agency's Elevator and Amusement Device Bureau will be investigating the issue and will be at Carowinds on Monday.

Carowinds previously closed the Copperhead Strike rollercoaster in 2019 after a guest suffered a thumb injury onboard. The Fury 325 also was placed under further scrutiny in 2015 when the ride unexpectedly stopped near the top of one of its steepest drops.