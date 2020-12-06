BEAUMONT, Texas — With more restaurants reopening and expanding capacity in phase III of Gov. Abbott’s plan, the idea is that Texans can get back to work and their daily activities.

Some businesses are concerned about their employees’ safety as COVID-19 cases increase and the number of hospitalizations in the state surge just after Phase II.

Carmela’s Mexican Restaurant is one business in Southeast Texas that is taking extra steps in ensuring the safety of their employees.

The Southeast Texas Mexican go-to reopened their doors on May 4, at 25 percent capacity.

Takeout and reservations were options outside of dining in, and at that time, only 45 people were allowed to be seated.

"Many people have thought that COVID-19 had passed, including ourselves. Unfortunately, this is not the case," the restaurant said in a Facebook post Friday.

The restaurant announced Friday, June 12, that both locations in Nederland and Beaumont would be closed until further notice to prevent the potential spread of COVID-19.

“After much elaboration and thought, our family has decided that in order to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, we will be closing until further notice. One of our employees was exposed to a person that has tested positive for COVID-19,” the Facebook post said.

The Mexican restaurant will also test all of their employees to ensure their team isn't contributing to the spread.

Carmela’s is taking advantage of their time even while their doors are shut. The restaurant says they will be cleaning and disinfecting the dining areas.

The buildings may also look different when customers return as the restaurant plans to make renovations to the dining and kitchen areas.

