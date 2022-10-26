Carjacking suspect leads police on high-speed chase from Vidor to Chambers County

Officials say Aubrey Young, 36, of New Orleans pulled a gun out on a man and a woman in Vidor and demanded their car.

Example video title will go here for this video

VIDOR, Texas — A suspect pulled out a gun on two men then lead police on a chase topping speeds of 150 mph Wednesday afternoon.

The incident began in Vidor around 3 p.m. A man and a woman were sitting in a car in front of a house that was under construction on North Lakeside Street, Vidor Police Chief Rod Carroll tells 12News.

Police say a man, now identified as Aubrey Young, 36 years old of New Orleans, Louisiana, walked up and asked them if they were hiring for work at the construction site.

While the victims were talking to Young, he pulled out a gun from what was described by one of the witnesses as a Louboutin bag, according to Carroll.

Young told them to hand over the keys, get out of the car and he sped off in their car, according to Carroll.

Chambers County joined in on the pursuit around 5 p.m. in the area of Interstate 10 and Jenkins Road after Vidor Police put out an alert to other police departments.

Deputies found the vehicle at the westbound Stuckey’s Travel Center parked at a gas pump, according to a news release from the Chambers County Sheriff's Office.

Young saw the deputies and left in the car through the parking lot, and hit a a fuel pump.

The chase continued westbound on Interstate 10, with Young making a U-turn underneath the Trinity River Bridge before going eastbound on Interstate 10.

A Chambers County deputy was able to successfully deployed stop sticks causing the vehicle to lose a front right tire, according to the release.

The vehicle continued eastbound on Interstate 10 before coming to a stop near the 823 mile marker.

Young was taken into custody without incident. A firearm was located inside his car.

The Vidor Police Department was notified and will further investigate the offenses that occurred in their jurisdiction.

“I would like to thank the deputies, DA Investigators, DPS Troopers and 911 dispatchers that assisted in safely taking this dangerous, violent suspect into custody without incident,” said Chambers County Sheriff Hawthorne.

Young was arrested by Chambers County Deputies and charged with the following unauthorized use of motor vehicle, evading in a motor vehicle, unlawful carry of a weapon and unlawful possession of firearm by felon.

Bonds are not yet available.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas. Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.