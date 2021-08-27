Car smashes into north end Beaumont home, 2 taken to hospital

There was no one at home at the time of the crash. Those taken to the hospital were in the car when the wreck happened.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Two people were taken to the hospital after a car veered off the road and smashed into a house in Beaumont Friday morning.

It happened around 9:30 in the 2600 block of St. Helena Street in Beaumont's north end. The home is near Concord Road.

Officials said no one was home at the time and the two injured people were inside the car. Neither of them have life-threatening injuries according to a Beaumont Police Department spokesperson.

Officers believe speed was a factor in causing the crash, but it is still under investigation.

MORE | Get Southeast Texas traffic info

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.