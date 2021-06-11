Beaumont church catches fire after SUV rams into building Friday night

Two vehicles at the scene appeared to be wrecked.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont church caught on fire after an SUV ran into the building Friday night, according to Beaumont Fire and Rescue Chief Scott Wheat.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 3000 block of Concord Road and Delaware Street in Beaumont. Records show the fiery incident happened at Holland Missionary Baptist Church.

When crews arrived, fire fighters were able to stop the fire within minutes. Wheat tells 12News the fire was small, but one man was taken to a local hospital as a result of the crash. He is expected to live.

12News crew at the scene saw the maroon SUV and a truck that appeared to be wrecked. The SUV was also seen being towed out of the church.

Details are limited at this time. No additional injuries have been reported as of Friday night.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

