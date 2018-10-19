LUMBERTON — A missing Lumberton man's car was discovered along a county road just east of Highway 69 in Hardin County Thursday night.

The Audi belonging to Kolby William Kulhanek, 25, of Lumberton, was found late Thursday night on Cook's Lake Road near Leatherwood Road according to his mother, Susan Kulhanek.

Kulhanek's mother tells 12News that the car, which has been take to the crime lab in Kountze, appeared to have been dumped there.

The keys were found 100 yards away from the car and a single shoe belonging to her son was found in the area she said.

The concerned mom says as bad as it looks, the family is trying to remain positive.

Hardin County Deputies have been searching for Kulhanek who was last seen on October 12, 2018.

He was last seen at his family's Lumberton home but his family didn't start worrying about him until Monday according to his brother Kevin Kulhanek.

"I was getting worried when I had not seen him for a couple of days," said Kevin Kulhanek

Kolby graduated from Lumberton High School and was working with his family's business as a welder. Kevin said his brother is known to be the life of the party.

