A driver who was dropping someone off at their Railroad St. home accidentally left the car in drive while exiting the vehicle, according to Silsbee Police.

The driver then jumped back into their car and reversed quickly, causing the car to exit the driveway and crash into the trees on the other side of the road.

Luckily, no one was in the kitchen, which was the part of the home that was struck.

Residents of the home tell 12News that it sounded, "like a bomb," and that a water heater and a large grandfather clock were knocked over.

The driver was transported to an area hospital with non life threatening injuries.

