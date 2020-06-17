KOUNTZE, Texas — The Hardin County Sheriff's Department is looking into an accident that sent a 6-year-old boy to the hospital in critical condition.

The incident happened near the 2200 block of FM Highway 418 in Kountze.

Sheriff's deputies arrived to the house where the boy was hit around 2:20 p.m. Wednesday.

Officials said the child was stuck and injured when the driver of the vehicle was backing up in the driveway. The driver didn't see the 6-year-old boy, according to the release.

The boy was taken to the hospital in critical condition, sheriffs said.

This investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story.

