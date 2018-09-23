A woman was seriously injured after her car went airborne over railroad tracks and struck a tree in Port Arthur.

Port Arthur Police responded to a major accident in the 4100 block of 32nd Street around 11:14 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 22.

A silver Pontiac was traveling at high speeds towards railroad tracks and then went airborne, police said in a news release. The car struck a tree off the roadway.

The woman driving the car was not wearing a seat belt, according to police.

Port Arthur police officers from the department's advanced accident investigation team were called out to the crash. The accident is still under investigation, police said.

This is a developing story. We will update with more as soon as we receive confirmed information.

