Candlelight vigil held Sunday night at Anahuac High School in memory of 2 students killed Saturday night in a fiery wreck

The two teens who died and another who was critically injured all played football for Anahuac High School.

ANAHUAC, Texas — The home stands at Anahuac High School's Kyle White Stadium were nearly full Sunday night as a somber crowd gathered to remember two students killed in a wreck on Saturday night.

Several hundred students and community members held candles as they remembered the teens who died at the scene of a fiery wreck along FM1985 just over 20 miles from the campus.

A third Anahuac High School student is in critical condition in a Houston hospital fighting for his life following the wreck that also injured a man driving a tractor.

All three teens played football for the school.

On Sunday night the stadium was full of love for the fallen and injured players as the district's superintendent, parents, teachers and classmates gathered at the football field.

As darkness fell upon the stands a sea of flickering candles, many held by classmates wearing their senior shirts, lit up the stands as the community prayed for the students and their families.

Members of the Anahuac Fire Department and the Anahuac Chamber of Commerce organized the vigil.

"Our hearts ache for the untimely loss of these young lives. We send our heartfelt prayers, love, and deepest condolences to the families, friends, teachers, teammates, and everyone affected by this heart-wrenching tragedy," said the Anahuac Chamber of Commerce in a Facebook post announcing the vigil.

One parent told 12News that the car's driver was her daughter's best friend. Since learning of the tragic news she says she has been trying to ease the pain for others.

The only way through is by supporting each other she said.

The district will have additional counseling services available this week for students and staff at the high school according to a statement.

Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety are continuing to investigate the wreck which happened shortly after 8:30 p.m. Saturday along FM1985 just west of Texas Highway 124 about eight miles south of Winnie.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.