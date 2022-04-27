x
Candlelight vigil held at Rape and Suicide Crisis Center of Southeast Texas for victims of sexual assault

BEAUMONT, Texas — People gathered Wednesday night in Beaumont to mark Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

The service had two speakers from the national anti-sexual violence organization, Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network, also known as RAINN.

A priest from St Mark's Episcopal also offered a word of prayer.

The event was held at the Rape and Suicide Crisis Center of Southeast Texas.

Cheryl Williams from the crisis center said that no matter the circumstance, free and confidential help is available.

"When someone tell you that they've been sexually assaulted, believe them. And especially refer them to a crisis center and say ‘help is available.’ It's free of charge, you don't have to worry about anyone knowing,” Williams said.

If you or anyone you know is in need, help is available at the crisis center at (409) 832-6530.

