4 candidates facing off for Port Arthur City Council District 4 seat

Harold Doucet, Kenneth Marks, Alicia Gayle Marshall and Allen "Opie" Valka are all vying for the Port Arthur City Council District 4 seat.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Candidates running for city council in Port Arthur spoke at a forum Wednesday evening.

The forum was held in downtown Port Arthur at Wellborn's Event Hall, organized by Port Arthur businessman and preacher, Levy Q. Barnes, Jr.

Barnes has organized past candidate forums in Port Arthur.

He says he hopes to bring public awareness to who is city council so that voters can make a better educated decision at the polls according to his news release.

All six council seats in the city are up for election with a total of 18 candidates running.

One of the bigger races is for Port Arthur City Council District 4, which four candidates are vying for.

One candidate is incumbent Kenneth Marks, who's held the seat for three years and is hoping for another term.

"A a lot of projects and issues that this current council has been working on and we've made some significant progress towards getting those things done for our citizens. I'd like to complete that task," Marks said.

Candidate Allen "Opie" Valka recently started a petition to change a city ordinance that forbids drivers from parking wreckers in their own driveways.

12News spoke with Valka in January about the issue, but he says he wants to focus on unemployment and keeping families in Port Arthur.

"I got great grandkids. I don't want them moving from Port Arthur. This is the home of the golden state. We need to change that," Valka said.

Candidate Alicia Gayle Marshall says she's spent 10 years working in the city's public works department and now, she wants to change things from the inside out.

"I want to make things better the procedure in which things are done are far as streets drainage, the way these request get handled," Marshall said.

Candidate and former city council member Harold Doucet says he wants to make changes that benefit the people of Port Arthur.

"I want be a voice that is receptive to what the citizens are concerned about," Doucet said.

Here's a look at all the races that will be on the ballot on May 6 in Port Arthur...

Port Arthur City Council District 1 Tierranny S. Decuir Willie "Bae" Lewis, Jr.

Port Arthur City Council District 2 Tiffany L. Hamilton Armando Ruiz

Port Arthur City Council District 3 Doneane Beckcom Wanda Lewis Bodden Charles Joseph Charlile Lewis

Port Arthur City Council District 4 Harold Doucet Kenneth Marks Alicia Gayle Marshall Allen "Opie" Valka

Port Arthur City Council Position 5 At-Large Matthews Christian Allen Jacobs, Jr. Cal J. Jones Thomas J. Kinlaw, III

Port Arthur City Council Position 6 At-Large Donald Ray Frank Chuck Vincent

Sabine Pass Port Commissioner Suzette Chumley (I) Ricky Kelpz (I) Lin Berg (I) Becky Dolan

Port Arthur ISD Trustee At-Large (2) Dr. Johnny Brown Regina Drake Lloyd Marie Johnson Kenneth Lofton Sr. (I) Nina Gail Stelly



The municipal election will be held on Saturday, May 6, 2023, from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. Early voting will be held from April 24, 2023 through May 2, 2023.

On election night all results will be posted at 12NewsNow.com/elections.

