Former candidate charged with allegedly threatening to kill opponent US Rep. Randy Weber

BEAUMONT, Texas — A hearing is set Wednesday for a former U.S. representative candidate after he was accused of threatening to kill his political opponent, U.S. Rep. Randy Weber, TX-14

Keith Douglas Casey has been charged with making a threat against a U.S. official, according to a complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas.

The arraignment and detention hearing is set for Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at 2 p.m. at the federal courthouse in Beaumont before Judge Christine L. Stetson.

On March 30, 2022, at around 10:15 a.m., the United States Capitol Police Threat Assessment Section received an email from a staff member at Congressman Weber's office.

In the email, the staff member said they had been made aware of an alleged death threat against Weber from Casey, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The knowledge of threats came after a constituent made a call to a radio station in Beaumont, letting them know Casey allegedly had plans to kill his opponent Weber.

On March 29, 2022, at around 8:45 p.m., the constituent received a call from a number with a caller ID belonging to Casey. Casey allegedly told them he was in Beaumont waiting for them and another radio host to report on a plot, according to the affidavit.

Casey claimed that Governor Greg Abbott and Congressman Weber were involved in organized crime and stole the election from him.

It was during this conversation that Casey stated "I'm gonna kill that son of a b****," which the constituent interpreted as a threat against Weber, according to the affidavit.

On March 30, 2022, at around 11:10 a.m., USCP Special Agent Josh Bank interviewed Weber's staff member who was told by the constituent that Casey had shown up at the radio station's office several times exhibiting threatening behavior.

The same day, at around 11:10 p.m., Bank spoke with the constituent, who said Casey had shown up at the radio station office several times over the past four to six weeks.

They said Casey made comments about needing to "get them" and "we're gonna kill them," in reference to Abbott and Weber, according to the affidavit.

On August 10, 2022, Casey went to the Jefferson County Courthouse, where Jefferson County Mental Health Deputy Steve Hinton said Casey identified himself as a "prophet" and "servant of the most-high God."

He later advised Hinton that he had an appointment with Jefferson County Judge Jeff Branick.

Casey agreed to speak with a qualified mental health professional and reminded them he recently ran against Weber and won, but through election fraud he was "exiled" from office, according to the affidavit.

Casey allegedly told Hinton that the meeting with Judge Branick was to deliver a message Branick had downloaded to Casey's brain. Deputy Hinton noted that Casey presented with delusional thoughts and specific homicidal ideations.

Casey stated that he heard voices and complained of electronic harassment by the government in the form of wiretapping.

Hinton documented that Casey had access to weapons and was pictured holding a firearm in his campaign brochure for U.S. Congress, according to the affidavit.

Hinton assessed that Casey needed immediate physician-directed intervention and stabilization and was considered a threat to public safety due to his mobility, access to weapons and his perceived ability to carry out his plans.

This behavior prompted the execution of a emergency detention order that would allow a licensed physician to perform a secondary evaluation and observation on Casey, according to the affidavit.

Casey was transported to an area hospital for inpatient care.

On December 5, 2022, Task Force Officer Adam Park was contacted by Jefferson County Sheriff's Office Detective Brian Sain, who said that on November 10, 2022, Casey was seen by a witness sitting inside a car parked in front of a Nederland business.

The witness said Casey was moving in and out of the vehicle in an "erratic manner," which led them to approach Casey and check on his welfare.

It was then that Casey complained "the election was stolen from him," according to the affidavit.

The witness also said that Casey told him he was going to get a gun and "going to take him down," referring to the man that had stolen the election.

Through investigation, it's believed Casey was referring to Weber.

Casey provided the witness with a campaign flyer, which helped detectives confirm Casey as the subject of this witness encounter.

On December 5, 2022, Park interviewed the witness, who was able to corroborate the statements originally provided by Sain.

Investigators took note on Casey's Twitter account, which contains an image of Casey holding what appears to be a rifle or shotgun in his right hand.

He is also shown wearing a holster, accompanied by a revolver-type pistol, on his right hip.

There is reason to believe that Casey violated 18 U.S.C. $ I ls(aXlXB) by threatening to assault and murder a US official, according to the affidavit.

Casey has run several times to unseat Weber from office. In the 2022 Republican primary, Casey received 7.9% votes compared to Weber's 89%, and in 2018, Casey finished in third place with about 5% of the vote.

In 2016, Weber garnered about 84% of the vote compared to Casey's 16%.

Casey is being represented by public defender Gary R Bonneaux.