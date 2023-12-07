Camp Seaport gives students hands-on experience in the maritime industry of Port Arthur

"I realized this is where I want to be, this is what I want to do," said Ariana Pompa, a former camp member.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — The Port of Port Arthur is hosting a 5-day program called Camp Seaport for area students.

The camp started Monday July 10, 2023 and will end on Friday July 14, 2023.

At Camp Seaport students can get hands-on experience in the maritime industry. They learn what it takes to become a pilot on the water.

This year, 34 students are participating in the program.

The purpose of the camp is to encourage students to consider careers that are available at the port.

"We did a man overboard drill, and that was probably what called to me the most. That's whenever I realized this is where I want to be, this is what I want to do," said Ariana Pompa, a former camp member.

The students have spent the week touring ships, working with robotics and learning about maritime safety.

They've also got a chance to learn about the different departments within the port.

"It's eye opening because we have water surrounding us and I have never been on a ship till yesterday. The ships, we see 'em going up and down the canal everyday. With how much on it and where it goes," said Junior Ayala Freeman.

The field is a growing one, with plenty of opportunities for the students in the future.

"There is seven total groups along the coastline, and here in Port Arthur we are a growing area. You have billions of dollars being invested in this area right now," said Sabine Pilot Joel Prescod.

The camp started 16 years ago and hopes to continue giving students knowledge about the industry.

"Broadens kids perspective on the workforce industry, gives them a lot of STEM opportunities. These kids get to do a lot of hands on activities, they got to do an oil spill cleanup, some knot tying. They get to ride on boats," said Camp Partner Nikki Fitzgerald.

These activities could lead the students to a career in Southeast Texas.

The camp hopes to choose three lucky students to participate in phase two and potentially grant a scholarship for those who enter the maritime field.