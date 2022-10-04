Camp Margaritaville RV Resort Crystal Beach coming to Bolivar Peninsula in November 2022

"Get ready to enjoy Margaritaville’s signature state of mind at this beachfront vacation and entertainment venue."

BOLIVAR PENINSULA, Texas — Vacationers will soon have a new beachfront RV resort experience to enjoy along the Texas Gulf Coast.

Camp Margaritaville RV Resort Crystal Beach is soon coming to the Bolivar Peninsula, according to a Margaritaville Resorts release.

"Get ready to enjoy Margaritaville’s signature state of mind at this beachfront vacation and entertainment venue," Margaritaville representatives said.

The venue is set to offer an unmatched amenity package that representatives believe will elevate the RV travel experience.

The beachfront RV resort will sit on 150 acres of oceanfront property and will have the “largest pool of any RV resort in the country.” The resort is set to give vacationers direct access to 27 miles of beaches on the Texas Coast, according to the release.

The resort will also have a Texas-sized swim-up bar, private cabanas, a turf playing field, an outdoor concert and entertainment venue, a large restaurant with multiple bars with views of the Gulf of Mexico and more.

“We blend fun and escapism with comfort and convenience, creating a resort experience that can be as laid back or action packed as you desire,” Margaritaville representatives said. “After all, we’re on island time here.”

Camp Margaritaville RV Resort Crystal Beach is currently operating as Bolivar Beach Club and will transition in November 2022.

