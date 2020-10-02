KOUNTZE, Texas — A 39-year-old man has died after a tractor semi-trailer hit a building in Hardin County on Hwy. 69 Sunday afternoon.

Gerrit Giles of Call was pronounced dead at the scene near Village Mills north of Kountze.

It happened near Old Highway Loop Road.

DPS Troopers say the 2012 Mack truck was headed southbound on 69, and went off the roadway before hitting the abandoned building.

From a DPS news release:

On February 9, 2020, at approximately 3:00p.m., the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers responded to a single vehicle crash on US 69 in Hardin County. The crash occurred near Old Highway Loop Road and involved a commercial motor vehicle.



The preliminary DPS crash investigation indicates that a 2012 Mack truck tractor semi-trailer was traveling southbound on US 69. For an unknown reason, the driver traveled off the roadway and crashed into an abandoned building.



The driver, 39-year-old Gerrit Giles of Call, Texas, was pronounced deceased by Justice of the Peace Melissa Minton at the scene.



At this time, there are no additional details to be released.

Also on 12NewsNow.com

Military to announce more than 100 US troops with brain injuries after Iran attack

Ex-MLB pitcher sues Houston Astros in sign-stealing scandal

Valentine's Day food deals for couples, singles and all the rest