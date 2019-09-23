JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — People in Bevil Oaks are getting their first look at the damage left behind Tropical Storm Imelda now that Highway 105 is back open.

The area hasn't been accessible by road for the past several days but police were in the area Monday keeping an eye on traffic because there's still water on the road in some places. Cajun restaurant Vautrot's is a community staple, and just like during Harvey, they were hit hard by Imelda.

The restaurant was wiped out by Harvey and they've been forced to operate as a food truck while rebuilding. Marta Vautrot says it's not the first time they've had to do this. She was one of the people who just now got back into the community Monday and saw the damage Imelda left behind.

Vautrot's faith is keeping her strong during the recovery.

"I guess that with the good Lord's grace and his help, we'll make it," she said. "We always do. It is what it is."

The good news for Vautrot's is that after Harvey, they build the restaurant much higher, so there's no damage to the building whatsoever. Miraculously, a trailer park behind the restaurant received minimal damage, as well. However, there are many people in Bevil Oaks who weren't so lucky.

If your home has flood damage and you don't know where to begin, here are the first steps you should take.