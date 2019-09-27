BEAUMONT, Texas — Cajun Navy Relief is in urgent need of supplies for ongoing recovery from Tropical Storm Imelda.

“From bleach to can-openers and diapers,” the organization could use your donation or complimentary service.

The non-profit organization is volunteer-based with people who “work tirelessly without pay, often using their own equipment,” said Cajun Navy Relief.

The organization said they’re trying to assist the 13 counties that were damaged from the tropical storm. Despite their intentions, Cajun Navy is unable to help more people in need due to a lack of supplies.

Founded in 2016, Cajun Navy said they’ve performed over 400 rescues, on-boarded more than 300 volunteers, and deployed over 75 boating teams and a fleet of high-water vehicles during Hurricane Florence alone.

Early September 19, 2019, Cajun Navy volunteers assisted with Tropical Storm Imelda’s rescue efforts in Vidor, Beaumont, Fannett, New Caney, and surrounding areas in Texas.

More than a week after the storm, Cajun navy relief is still looking for donations for maximum impact.

The volunteer group said they need help in more areas than others. Personal and feminine hygiene products, school supplies and uniforms are a few necessities that are running low at their storage facility.

“In close coordination with our network of accredited humanitarian partners on the ground,” said Cajun Navy Relief President Shawn Boudreaux, “We created an Amazon wish list as an easy and impactful way to help in the recovery and relief effort.”

You can contribute to the Amazon wish list by clicking here. For additional assistance or volunteer details, call at 504-517-NAVY or visit CajunNavyRelief.com

