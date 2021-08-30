Cajun Navy president says those rescued in Louisiana have been bloody, exhausted and worn-out

The Cajun Navy says more than 300 people have been rescued since Hurricane Ida made landfall.

LOUISIANA, USA — The Cajun Navy has been on the ground since Hurricane Ida made landfall, helping those who stayed behind to ride out the storm.

Hurricane Ida made landfall in Louisiana Sunday as a Category 4 hurricane and tore through the state, leaving behind catastrophic damage.

“The sheer overwhelming size of something like this, it just puts a tax on everything,” Todd Terrell, United Cajun navy president, said.

The Cajun Navy began rescuing families Sunday afternoon, Terrell said.

“As people's roof was getting taken off and stuff,” Terrell said. “We get calls over a Zello channel or our normal communication. People are screaming and kids and they're, you know, and it almost gives you a sense that we have to go out there to rescue them.”

More than 300 people have been rescued since Ida made landfall, but Terrell said it has not been easy.

“You hear something fly by your ear,” he said. “It's a two-by-four, you know, a six-foot two-by-four. So, you got to be careful, those kind of things.”

Every family showed signs of desperations and exhaustion, Terrell said.

“So a lot of the people that we got, they were worn out, you know,” he siad. “They were tired, you know. They were they were bloody.”

Hurricane Ida impacted some areas of Louisiana differently, Terrell said. However, regardless of how bad it got, the Cajun Navy and other Texas non-profits and businesses showed up for their Louisiana neighbors.

“Sometimes, I say that this is God's way of making people work together,” Terrell said.

If you or someone you know needs help, you can go to the Cajun Navy's website and fill out the request for assistance form.