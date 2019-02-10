BEAUMONT, Texas — Members of the Cajun Army have been in Hamshire since Friday.

Coordinator Richard Gibbs told 12News he's been assessing the homes they're about to start gutting.

Members of the Cajun Army will be in the Hamshire area for another two months.

So far they have about 20 homes on the list to gut.

Gibbs told 12News he's wanting more people to reach out for help.

He says he knows the homeowners are out there and wants to do what he can while he and his team are here.

"We have reached out to people who we gutted last time and some of the same people need help. Some of them have already gutted their house and they remembered us 'oh I'm so glad you called'. And yeah we have reached out to a lot of people," Gibbs said.

The organization isn't just limiting itself to the Hamshire area.

If you need help with your home, reach out to Cajun Army by going to the organization's website and scrolling down to click on 'Request Help.'

The Cajun Army | Volunteer Disaster Recovery Joining forces with our neighbors The Cajun Army is a 501c3 non-profit organization. We are a group of volunteers over 19,000 strong who have come together to help those who have suffered through natural disasters. Our mission is to connect the needs of the community with those willing to serve and provide a trusted place where information can be shared and acquired.

The group is also in need of volunteers.

