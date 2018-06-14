Millions of dollars in new investments are on the way to Beaumont. Three prominent chains are getting ready to set up shop in the area near Parkdale Mall.

Dick's Sporting Goods, Mellow Mushroom's Pizza at the old Apple Bee's off of Dowlen road, and a Steak and Shake on Crow Road are soon to come.

Northwest Parkway is also taking shape, with more than a hundred acres of land ready for future developments.

"Bringing another place in like that will bring more people to the area of Beaumont and more business," said Cladia Ford, a Beaumont resident.

"I feel like in the long run, its a good thing for Beaumont," she said.

The construction on Northwest Parkway is expected to be finished by the end of the summer.

© 2018 KBMT