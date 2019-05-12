TYLER COUNTY, Texas — An investigation is underway after a person was found dead following a house fire in Colmesneil on Wednesday afternoon.

The burned body was found inside the home after the fire was 'suppressed' on FM 256 east according to Tyler County Sheriff's Office. The home is located about 4 miles from U.S. 190 east.

Officials got the 911 call around 2:45 p.m. and multiple fire agencies went to the scene.

Inside the home, investigators found multiple box fans and heaters. Right now, officials don't suspect foul play.

Tyler County deputies, investigators and the Texas Fire Marshall's office are investigating the cause of the fire.

Investigators believe they know who lived inside the home. A name will not be released until it is confirmed, and the family is notified.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday, December 9.

If you have any information about this incident call the Tyler County Sheriff's Office at (409)-283-2172 or call Crime Stoppers at (936)-639-TIPS.

