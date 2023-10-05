Burn ban lifted in Jefferson, Orange Counties

Improved weather conditions as well as recent rainfall and a reduction in the fire danger index were cited as contributors to the decision to lift the ban.

BEAUMONT, Texas — After two months, burn bans for Jefferson County and Orange County has been lifted by order of the county judges.

The burn ban for Jefferson County, which had been in effect since July 28, 2023, was lifted on Thursday morning by Jefferson County Judge Jeff Branick according to a news release from the county.

The ban was lifted after consulting with emergency service district and volunteer fire department chiefs in Jefferson County according to the release.

The county cited improved weather conditions as well as recent rainfall and a reduction in the fire danger index as contributors to the decision to lift the ban.

Jefferson County residents are still being asked to exercise caution and follow responsible burn practices following the lifting of the burn ban.

The burn ban for Orange County, which had also been in effect since July 28, 2023, was lifted on Thursday afternoon by Orange County Judge John Gothia according to a news release from the county.

The county also cited improved weather conditions as well as recent rainfall and a reduction in the fire danger index as reasons to lift the ban.

Judge Gothia is still asking county residents to exercise caution with any outdoor burning activity.

Jefferson and Orange join Hardin, Chambers and Liberty Counties as the only ones not currently under a burn ban.

Tyler County reissued a burn ban on Friday, September 29, 2023 and burn bands also remain in Orange, Jasper and Newton County.

MORE | Map of Texas burn bans by county

It is illegal to leave any fire unattended in the state of Texas.

In Texas, local governments are empowered to act on the behalf of those they serve according to the Texas Forest Service.

When drought conditions exist, a burn ban can be put in place by a county judge or county commissioners court prohibiting or restricting outdoor burning for public safety.

The decision to institute a burn ban is solely up to the discretion of the county judge or county commissioners court of each of the 254 counties in Texas.

The Texas A&M Forest Service works to help people understand the "why" behind a burn ban.

“When we respond to a wild-fire it's often to debris burning, and they will say, ‘I didn't know there was a burn ban,’” explains Texas A&M Forest Service public information officer, Ryan Burns.

“A part of our mission is to raise awareness for that, then have folks be aware of the weather we have been having,” Burns adds.

Violating a county burn ban is a class C misdemeanor. Anyone violating a burn ban, if convicted, could face a fine and community service according to section 352.081, subsection G, of the Texas Local Government Code.

Those who get caught burning during a burn ban could be fined up to $500.

Section 352.081 of the Texas Local Government Code allows county commissioner courts to prohibit or restrict outdoor burning in all or part of the unincorporated areas of a county if the Texas Forest Service determines that drought conditions exist in a county or if the commissioner’s court finds that circumstances are present in all the unincorporated areas of the county to create a public safety hazard that could be exacerbated by outdoor burning.

County burn bans generally do not apply to outdoor burning activities related to…

Firefighter training

Public utility, natural gas pipeline, or mining operations

Planting or harvesting of agriculture crops

Burning conducted by a certified and insured prescribed certified “burn manager”

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.