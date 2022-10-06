Disaster declaration, outdoor burn ban in effect for Hardin County

All outdoor burning of trash, brush, trees or debris is prohibited in all unincorporated areas of Hardin County.

HARDIN COUNTY, Texas — Hardin County Judge Wayne McDaniel has issued a declaration of disaster due to severe drought conditions in the area, which also includes a restriction of outdoor burning, effective immediately.

This was filed with Hardin County Clerk Connie Becton on Thursday, October 6, 2022.

All outdoor burning of trash, brush, trees or debris is prohibited in all unincorporated areas of Hardin County.

The current drought conditions pose a threat of large and dangerous wildfires with the potential to spread quickly, endanger lives and cause large-scale property damage, according to a news release from Hardin County.

This order was placed after consultation with the Hardin County Office of Emergency Management, Texas A&M Forest Service, and National Weather Service – Lake Charles, plus formal requests from fire chiefs throughout Hardin County.

Violation of this order is a class c misdemeanor, punishable by a fine not to exceed $500, according to the release.

Judge McDaniel says under no circumstance it will continue for more than seven days unless renewed or continued by the Hardin County Commissioners Court.