County judge orders burn ban for Orange County

ORANGE, Texas — A countywide burn ban order has been issued for Orange County.

The order was issued by Orange County Judge John Gothia and went into effect on October 11, 2022.

A burn ban may be lifted at any time if the county judge or commissioner court determines that a public safety hazard no longer exists.

As of Friday morning, October 11, 2022, seven of the eight Southeast Texas counties have issued burn bans according to the Texas Forest Service.

In Texas, local governments are empowered to act on the behalf of those they serve according to the Texas Forest Service.

When drought conditions exist, a burn ban can be put in place by a county judge or county commissioners court prohibiting or restricting outdoor burning for public safety.

The decision to institute a burn ban is solely up to the discretion of the county judge or commissioners court of each of the 254 counties in Texas.

Open the full map here here if you're having trouble viewing it.

Violating a county burn ban is a class C misdemeanor. Anyone violating a burn ban, if convicted, could face a fine and community service according to section 352.081, subsection G, of the Texas Local Government Code.

Section 352.081 of the Texas Local Government Code allows county commissioner courts to prohibit or restrict outdoor burning in all or part of the unincorporated areas of a county if the Texas Forest Service determines that drought conditions exist in a county or if the commissioner’s court finds that circumstances are present in all the unincorporated areas of the county to create a public safety hazard that could be exacerbated by outdoor burning.

County burn bans generally do not apply to outdoor burning activities related to…

Firefighter training

Public utility, natural gas pipeline, or mining operations

Planting or harvesting of agriculture crops

Burning conducted by a certified and insured prescribed certified “burn manager”

