BURKEVILLE, Texas — A Burkeville teen is setting out to honor veterans in a unique way on Friday, on the anniversary of Operation Desert Storm's beginning.

13-year-old Ethan Chrisjohn, along with two of his friends, will walk more than 20 miles from Burkeville to Jasper as a tribute to his dad Roger, a Desert Storm veteran, along with other service members.

Lonnie Lilly, Chrisjohn's friend, says he'll be there to support.

"It's actually going to be pretty great because Ethan is like a brother to us and we know he's going to need some kind of support, that's why we're here," Lilly said.

Ryan Sims says he'll be making the trek, which will start at 7 a.m. at Burkeville High School. They'll end at Lowe's in Jasper. Law enforcement will escort the boys along the journey.



"Come support us, it's going to be a long walk and tiring. It's going to be really worth it and I wouldn't want to do it with anybody else but Ethan," Sims said.

Chrisjohn said he's hoping to bring his dad joy, along with other service members.

"Something to make them proud and hopefully make my dad proud. Cheer him up because I know how hard he takes it around this time," Chrisjohn said.

He says the walk is 26 miles, and the date isn't a random choice. On January 17, 1991, Operation Desert Storm began.

"I just want them to see how much we actually care for the veterans and how much attention veterans really need," Chrisjohn said.

For these young men, the message is simple: appreciate the sacrifice thousands of men and women make for our country.

When asked if he believes this will impact other veterans as well as his father, he said, "Yes sir, for all the veterans that have fallen for us and fought there for us."

Chrisjohn says they're also raising money for local veterans.

