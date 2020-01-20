BUNA, Texas — Two teens in Buna are raising money for the Alzheimer's Association in an unusual way.

Lexi Gibson and Ana Castillo Deleon came up with the idea to 'flock' yards while trying to plan a service project for National Honor Society.

Gibson's grandmother battles Alzheimer's, leading the two to decide to raise money for the Alzheimer's Association.

Gibson and Deleon spent five weeks putting pink flamingos in yards at night, and say homeowners were required to pay $20 to have the flamingo removed.

The high school seniors say they started in November, and the first to get surprise flamingos outside their doors were relatives.

"We each have to have a service project each year," Gibson said. "I asked Ana to help me because I knew it would be super hard to do alone."

The girls included a sign with information on how to get the flamingo picked up and relocated.

Some of those who were 'flocked' nominated others to be part of the fundraiser. 17-year-old Gibson says if anyone was unable to donate to the fundraiser, they would remove the bird free of charge.

Some chose to donate $25 for 'flocking insurance' to ensure they wouldn't have anymore surprise pink visitors.

Deleon said she was more than willing to jump in and help her friend.

"I don't have someone in my family that has Alzheimer's, but we've been friends for a while, and if it means something to her, I was going to help her since it's close to her," Deleon said.

Ultimately, the teens were able to raise more than $700 for the organization.

The two said the most challenging part of 'flocking' is dealing with dogs.

They're glad so many in the community decided to help with the fundraiser.

"I'm super proud of Buna for participating," Gibson said.

If you want to get involved and donate money to the fundraiser, you can email glexi247@gmail.com or acastillodeleon@icloud.com.

