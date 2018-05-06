A Buna resident is being teated for mold inhalation after living in a home that was damaged by Harvey flooding.

44 year old, Sharlean Burton says that her insurance carrier "Lloyds of London" didn't cover the mold damage in her home.

Burton says that several adjusters from the insurance company came to her home months after the storm and gave her a "inaccurate estimate" and said that there was no mold inside the home.

Burton decided to collect the mold as proof after the insurance company gave her the estimate. As of now, no settlement has been reached.

"I try to give a voice to the voiceless and in this situation, these people don't have a voice," said Brian Mazzola, Burton's attorney. "These people have been ignored and we are going to get them taken care of."

Mazzola says that there are exceptions to the Burton's policy's mold exclusion and plans to file a a lawsuit soon.

