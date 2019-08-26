BUNA, Texas — A man from Buna died in an accident this morning in Newton County.

The crash happened at the intersection of Old Champion Road and TX 62 when a 2006 GMC pickup truck collided with a 2011 Peterbuilt truck tractor hauling timber about Sgt. Stephanie Davis said in a news release.

The driver of the pickup tried to turn left onto southbound TX 62 and pulled into the path of the log truck, DPS troopers said in the initial investigation. The driver of the logging truck was unable to stop in time. The trailer part of the logging truck turned onto its side, spilling timber onto the road.

The driver of the pickup, John Rella Harris, 51, of Buna, was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Dana Ashmore, Davis said.

The driver of the logging truck, a 43-year-old man from Silsbee, was not injured in the accident.

Drivers are asked to be careful if they are in the area while debris is being cleared from the intersection.

Texas DPS is still investigating exactly what led to the crash, Davis said.

