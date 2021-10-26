Buna ISD parents raise concerns after blackface photos of student posted online

12News can’t share the image because we've been unable to verify when the picture was taken, where it was taken, or who took it.



"We're no longer going to be quiet and let this go on," Hall said. She and others met with the superintendent Monday to talk about the image. "He sat there listening to every concern, every heartbreaking story, everything that had been gone concerning our children and in making it known," Hall said.



Hall said she continued that conversation on social media. Some understood her concern; others commented that she was blowing the incident out of proportion.



"I think my frustration with me putting my post up was because my son broke down over it," Hall said.



Hall said she ended up having a conversation with the student in the photo and that it all comes down to educating the youth about historically harmful imagery.



"I actually took it down because the young man was apologetic,” Hall said. “He did not understand the accuracy or impact that black faces cause."



The superintendent told 12News in part, "...As a school district that embraces all students, regardless of race, Buna ISD does not and will not ever tolerate such conduct."

