Buna ISD police chief 'let go' days after school intruder drill at Buna Elementary

BUNA, Texas — A Southeast Texas school district is making some safety changes after a botched school security drill in late October.

Buna ISD Superintendent Donny Lee confirmed with 12News that he has "let go" of the district’s Chief of Police Mark Mckinley.

The departure came two days after the drill, when a district security officer disguised as an intruder showed up at Buna Elementary for an unannounced safety drill.

"We’ve done these drills before but with one critical piece included and that’s the communication piece," Lee said.

He said the principal called 911, and Jasper County Sheriff's Office deputies rushed to the school on high alert believing there was an actual threat to the school.

Under normal circumstances, the superintendent would have been told ahead of time, and at least one administrator on campus would know about the drill before it was performed, Dr. Lee told 12News. Sheriff's deputies are also normally notified when drills are planned.

But for this drill, no one notified the school, the district or sheriff's deputies of the drill.

Lee apologized after what was intended to be an 'intruder drill' turned into a scary situation for teachers and students at the elementary school.

Officer Michael Henderson had been with the district only five days when it happened. He'll keep his job, according to Lee.

But the chief, who had 21 years of service at the school, was let go. No one was hurt in the drill.

