Buna ISD names new superintendent

She was previously an assistant superintendent in the Beeville Independent School District.

BUNA, Texas — The Buna Independent School District board has named the district's new superintendent.

Tiffany Spicer was named as the "sole finalist" for the job of superintendent of the Buna ISD according to the district.

Spicer was previously the assistant superintendent of innovation and learning at the Beeville Independent School District.

The Buna school board does not need to vote again as she will officially become the new superintendent following a mandatory 21-day waiting period.

Spicer replaces interim Superintendent Bill Boyd who had replaced Dr. Donny Lee.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.