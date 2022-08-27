'So much loss' : Buna ISD, residents mourning loss of three beloved members of the community

Buna ISD is sending prayers to the families of Donna Suzanne Gentz, Van Phillip Hunt and Walter William Withers.

BUNA, Texas — Members of the Buna community and school district are mourning the loss of three people who, "left indelible marks on so many lives."

The Buna Independent School District is sending prayers to the families, friends and loved ones of Donna Suzanne Gentz, Van Phillip Hunt and Walter William Withers. District officials said all three contributed to the community and the school district.

"So much loss in such a short time," Buna ISD said in a Saturday Facebook post.

Gentz died on Friday, August 26, 2022. She was born in Beaumont on July 10, 1966, according to her obituary.

Gentz was a lifelong resident of Buna and worked as the comptroller for Countless Ventures.

Gentz leaves behind her husband, two sons, two sisters, her mother and father, three grandchildren, a half brother, half sister and more.

Withers died on Sunday, August 21, 2022 surrounded by family. He was born on December 3, 1939 in Buna, according to his obituary.

Withers was a lifelong resident of Buna. He graduated from Buna High School and later Stephen F. Austin State University.

Withers was a former teacher, coach and a retired Farmer's Insurance Agent. He leaves behind his wife, three children, brother, eight grandchildren and multiple great grandchildren.

Hunt died on Sunday, August 21, 2022 and was born in the area of Florence on April 12, 1933, according to his obituary. He was described as a man who would always lend a helping hand and who, "lifted spirits with his good nature."

Those who knew Hunt said he was loved by everyone he met. When he turned 18, he joined the US Navy and served overseas.

Hunt went to Southwestern University in Georgetown and finished his teaching degree at Lamar University. He eventually went on to teach sixth and seventh grade science at Buna ISD for several years.

Those who loved Hunt said he wanted to, "make a difference for his students, whether imparting wisdom or helping them realize their value as a person."

