Buna home total loss after early morning blaze

BUNA, Texas — Firefighters from Buna and Kirbyville battled a blaze at a home in Buna early Monday morning.

The call came in around 12 a.m. and the house was fully engulfed when crews arrived in the 300 block of Pineview in Buna.

A neighbor told the 12News crew at the scene that everyone was out of the home and weren't injured.

Officials haven't released details about what may have caused the blaze.

