HOUSTON — A 6-year-old Buna boy held on tight to some wool and rode across the entire length of the sheep corral at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo on Thursday night.

Newt Smith beat out 15 other 5 and 6-year-olds on to earn a buckle in the Mutton Bustin' competition.

Each night of the rodeo, kids compete in the competition, and the winners come together for a final round. Newt will go back on Saturday to compete in the championship round in Houston.

"This time I'm going to hang on tight and spur him," Smith told 12News on Sunday about his chance to return to ride again. "I got calves and sheep as well as a bucking machine and I practice on them."

Newt has been Mutton Bustin' since he was 3, and takes every opportunity to practice perfecting his ride.

Smith says he rides "Sometimes after school and sometimes when I get days off."

Newt has a bucking machine at home called a "Buckrite" to prepare him for steer riding, a sport he also participates in.

He hopes to move to the bulls one day and got to see his two favorite Southeast Texas bull riders in Houston—Cooper Davis and Cody Teel.

The little Buna cowboy has a lot of fans of his own, showing him support all over social media over the days since his ride.

Newt also enjoys hobbies that most kids do.

"I love going on my swing set and going to my Gigi's house, that's my neighbor," Smith said.

This will be the last time Newt can compete in the Mutton Buston' competition at the Houston Rodeo, but Newt says he plans to pass on his skills to his 3-year-old sister, Molly.

Fans in NRG Stadium erupted in cheers after Smith's ride and he capped off his performance with some slick dance moves.

"I saw it on TV, then I practiced all day and did it," Smith said.