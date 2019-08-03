HOUSTON, Texas — Southeast Texas has fallen in love with a cowboy. His name is 6-year-old Newt Smith of Buna.

Smith stole dozens of hearts during the Houston Rodeo Thursday night. The 6-year-old Buna boy competed in the Mutton Bustin' competition.

Kids between the ages of 5 and 6, weighing less than 55 pounds, test their rodeo skills by riding a sheep.

Smith beat 15 competitors last night, holding on to his sheep the longest. Smith said he just did his best! He also said he has been practicing for the competition.

A large crowd cheered him on at NRG Stadium in Houston.

Smith will advance to the championship round which will be held on March 16th.