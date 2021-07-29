Come on and take a bull ride at Ford Park this weekend

The Professional United Bull Riders Association will be hosting the event Friday and Saturday evening. They will be bringing 40 bulls and 30 sheep for the activities.

There will be professional bull riders, mechanical bulls, along with mutton busting for kids five years old and under.

"This year we're adding a family event," event manager Donnie Warner said. "The Family Fun Center will be going on during, during the bull ride, and two concerts afterwards. Each night so it'll be a good thing for everybody in the family to attend."



Zach Neil and the Teague Brothers band will be performing at the concert for guests. Doors will open at 6 p.m. and events begin at 7 p.m.