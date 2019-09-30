JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — A fire broke out early this morning in a part of Jefferson County already damaged by Imelda's flooding.

The structure fire happened at Highway 365 near Gilbert Road, Jefferson County ESD 4 Fire Chief Jeremy Hansen said in a Facebook post.

Hansen thanked TIFMAS Task Force crews from South Montgomery County and College Station Fire for helping to put out the blaze in addition to Hamshire Volunteer Fire Department, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office and Acadian Ambulance.

"Great job by all on scene," Hansen said in the post.

12News reached out to officials to find out if the cause of the fire was related to flood damage, but that information is not yet available.

