Buckstin Brewery owners share progress of 2nd location in Beaumont's West End

BEAUMONT, Texas — A familiar Nederland brewery is coming to Beaumont soon.

Buckstin Brewing Company will soon have a location in Beaumont's West End at the West Park Marketplace shopping center.

This new location has been a year-and-a-half in the making and construction started in March 2023.

"When we opened our first location in Nederland, it was always the 5-year plan, a dream one day to have something bigger," said co-owner Gabrielle Blanco, "We are just busting at the seams and needed more room to expand."

Buckstin Brewing Co. is the first brewery in Nederland, according to their website.

Owned by husband and wife, Gabrielle Blanco and Justin Buchanan-Lopez, Buckstin's focus is on creating craft beers and pizza for Southeast Texans to enjoy.

"Very quickly we realized, even being shut down during the pandemic, at the demand of the beer and the pizza for the experience. Which was just more than we could accommodate," said Blanco.

Their brews are made in-house, making them a truly farm-to-table. They also offer wine and non-alcoholic beverages.

The new location will have 13,000 sq. ft. of space to utilize for their production, canning and labeling. It will also have more seating than the Nederland location.

"The roof had to be raised to fit some of these larger tanks and expansion tanks for something we can plan on in the future," said Blanco.

The new location also brings new job opportunities with it. They offer health benefits and a 401K.

"You know we are a career place, maybe employ 40 to 50 more people," said Blanco.

While the owners are excited for the new location, they are still keeping their original location.

"Let's go to a market where we can do both, keep our Nederland location, but Beaumont is 10 times the population of Nederland. I think underserved in the amount of restaurants they have. They just have larger spaces, more frontage being in the west end is something that is really important to us," said Blanco

The new brewery is scheduled to open in December 2023 or early January 2024.