BEAUMONT, Texas — Free informational meetings are scheduled to provide information to Southeast Texans interested in finding out more about foster care and adoption.
The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services says more than 34,000 children are in foster care, creating a need for more foster and adoptive parents according to nonprofit Buckner International.
Buckner is holding the meetings in Beaumont, Port Arthur, Nederland and Sour Lake according to a Buckner news release.
Here's a list of the upcoming informational meetings:
- Aug. 15, 2019; 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Port Arthur Public Library
4615 9th Ave.; Port Arthur, TX 77642
- Aug. 19, 2019; 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Marion and Ed Hughes Library
2712 Nederland Ave.; Nederland, TX 77627
- Aug. 27, 2019; 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Alma M. Carpenter Library
300 S. Ann St.; Sour Lake, TX 77659
- Sept. 9, 2019; 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Buckner Children and Family Services
9055 Manion Dr.; Beaumont, TX 77706
- Oct. 14, 2019; 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Buckner Children and Family Services
9055 Manion Dr.; Beaumont, TX 77706
- Nov. 11, 2019; 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Buckner Children and Family Services
9055 Manion Dr.; Beaumont, TX 77706
- Dec. 9, 2019; 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Buckner Children and Family Services
9055 Manion Dr.; Beaumont, TX 77706
Questions from prospective attendees may be directed to Cameka Hart at (409)-866-0976 or CHart@Buckner.org.
From a Buckner International news release:
Beaumont, Texas (July 19, 2019) – Nonprofit Buckner International is hosting free informational meetings in Southeast Texas on foster care and adoption throughout the remainder of 2019. Meeting locations include Beaumont, Port Arthur, Nederland and Sour Lake and will provide more information about the process of becoming a foster parent or adopting through Buckner.
According to the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, there are more than 34,000 Texas children in foster care, creating a great need for more foster parents and adoptive parents. Buckner International works to meet this need by educating the community and equipping current and prospective parents with the resources needed to provide safe and loving homes for vulnerable children.
"We are dedicated to finding families for children, rather than finding children for families," said Cameka Hart, supervisor for Buckner Foster Care and Adoption in Southeast Texas. "Our informational workshops are the very beginning of the training and resources needed to become a family to a child for a season through foster care or a forever family through adoption."
UPCOMING MEETINGS FOR POTENTIAL PARENTS WHO WISH TO LEARN MORE
Aug. 15, 2019; 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Port Arthur Public Library
4615 9th Ave.; Port Arthur, TX 77642
Aug. 19, 2019; 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Marion and Ed Hughes Library
2712 Nederland Ave.; Nederland, TX 77627
Aug. 27, 2019; 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Alma M. Carpenter Library
300 S. Ann St.; Sour Lake, TX 77659
Sept. 9, 2019; 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Buckner Children and Family Services
9055 Manion Dr.; Beaumont, TX 77706
Oct. 14, 2019; 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Buckner Children and Family Services
9055 Manion Dr.; Beaumont, TX 77706
Nov. 11, 2019; 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Buckner Children and Family Services
9055 Manion Dr.; Beaumont, TX 77706
Dec. 9, 2019; 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Buckner Children and Family Services
9055 Manion Dr.; Beaumont, TX 77706
Questions from prospective attendees may be directed to Cameka Hart at (409) 866-0976 or CHart@Buckner.org.