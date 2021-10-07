Buckner Children's Village raises $195K from Chevron Phillips Golf tournament

For more than 50 years, Buckner Children and Family Services in Beaumont has offered hope to children.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A non-profit organization will be able to help more children and families in Southeast Texas thanks to a $195,000 check presentation.

For more than 50 years, Buckner Children and Family Services in Beaumont have offered hope to children. The money was raised at the Chevron Phillips Charity Golf Tournament, which was held in September.

12News was a proud sponsor of the event. Since 1999, more than $1.5 million dollars has been raised to help meet the needs of abused and neglected children and families in Southeast Texas.