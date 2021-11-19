Buckner International downsizing in push to place children in foster families

This campus that many children have called home since 1970, will be closing its doors in 2022 and moving to a different site.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Children's home Buckner International is closing their major campus in favor of having children live with foster families.

But this isn't unique to this Buckner facility. It's been an ongoing trend over the past years, pushing for placing children in foster families rather than institutions.

This campus that many children have called home since 1970, will be closing its doors in 2022 and moving to a different site.



Now, Buckner is not closing down its outreach, only part of their operations to better manage their funds.



"We are going to move from this property to a new location," said Laura May, executive director for the non-profit.



These homes that have housed countless children over 42 years are on their way to being permanently vacant.



"We're going to continue to provide homes for children, but we're going to be doing it in the foster care program that we have had for years," May said.



May said that's the only thing that will change. All the other services will remain the same.



The Beaumont location is actually the last Buckner holdout in Texas.



"Residential treatment centers have been closing over the last few years all across the state. So, it's not something that has just happened overnight here," said Shari Pulliam with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services.



This change is part of a nationwide shift, placing children in community foster families rather than communal living.



The driving force behind this trend is limited government funding.



A 2018 law, called the family first prevention services act, capped funding for group home stays longer than two weeks, with some exceptions, such as teens who are pregnant or parenting.



And generally, experts agree.



"Children do much better in a family setting," said Pulliam.



That's the best scenario, but for some children it's not always the reality.



"Sometimes children's needs are greater than what a foster parent can handle and what her foster home is licensed for,” Pulliam said. “That's why there are residential treatment centers all across the state across the US."



"We need both types,” Pulliam said. “We need residential treatment centers and we need foster families."

Pulliam encourages those who can to consider becoming foster parents. She said every day there are 16,000 children in foster care in Texas and 367 in Jefferson County alone.

Learn more about adoption and foster care here.