A faith-based non-profit senior living organization is protesting property taxes for one of its senior housing centers in Beaumont.

Buckner Retirement Services filed a lawsuit against the Jefferson County Appraisal District after the county attempted to collect property tax from Calder Woods, an assisted living facility in Beaumont.

Calder Woods residents were informed about the lawsuit on Friday afternoon on Sept. 7 through a letter from Executive Director Ben Mazzara.

“While we regret the need to file this suit, we were left with no other choice after being continually denied our appeals by the taxing district regarding these property taxes,” Mazzara said in a statement.

“We feel confident these taxes will be removed, however, they do represent a very real threat, not only to Calder Woods, but to every nonprofit organization in our community.

"Taxing property owned by faith-based charitable organizations poses a breach of trust and encroaches upon our mission to provide services for the residents of Calder Woods.”

Buckner Children's Village has provided cottages for foster children and their families since 1970, according to Buckner spokesperson Christopher Ruth. The nonprofit opened Calder Woods in 2000 after local faith leaders approached Buckner about establishing a senior living community in Beaumont in 1998.

According to Buckner, these leaders wanted a faith-based option in Southeast Texas since senior often were relocating to Houston to find faith-based senior housing.

“It is critical for those who live at Calder Woods that these property taxes be repealed and that we return to operations as we have known them for the past 18 years,” Mazzara said in a statement. “This is also bigger than just Calder Woods and Buckner – this lawsuit is about all faith-based charitable organizations in Jefferson County.

"Taxing our work sends a message that we are not needed in the community, and we believe the benefits of faith-based ministries in communities like ours exceed any revenue gained by the appraisal district’s efforts to tax our property.”

Buckner Retirement Services describes itself as "enhancing the quality of life for senior adults and their families by promoting an active, healthy lifestyle while maintaining their independence and dignity."

According to the release, Buckner International is the parent organization is a faith-based ministry that serves more than 350,000 people each year in Texas and six countries internationally.

