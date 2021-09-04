Authorities identify alleged gunman in Bryan industrial park mass shooting

Larry Bollin, 27, has been charged with murder and is being held on $1 million dollars bond.

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — Bryan police have identified the man they say is responsible for the mass shooting at Kent Moore Cabinets.

Larry Bollin, 27, of Grimes County, is charged with murder. Authorities say Bollin is responsible for the mass shooting that killed one person and hurt six others, including the shooting of a DPS Trooper who was chasing him.

Brazos County Sheriff's Office, College Station Police, Texas A&M Police and local constables all assisted Bryan PD with the scene as it unfolded.